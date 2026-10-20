Limassol and Paphos gain ground in Cyprus off-plan housing market

Paphos increased its share of Cyprus’ off-plan housing market in the third quarter of 2026, while Limassol strengthened its position by transaction value, as recorded sales of apartments and houses under construction or at the planning stage rose sharply, according to a report by Landbank Analytics.

The analysis covered 1,956 recorded sale agreements worth €606.4 million between July and September, with Paphos increasing its share of transactions from 12.8 per cent in the second quarter to 17 per cent, while Limassol’s share of total transaction value climbed to 40.5 per cent.

“The more revealing story lies in how that activity was redistributed,” said Andreas Christophorides, founder and chief executive of Landbank Group.

“Limassol strengthened its share of total transaction value, Paphos gained ground by number of sales, while Nicosia continued to play an important role in new developments despite its lower relative share,” he added.

The figures show a market expanding in recorded activity but shifting between districts and price categories, with almost two-thirds of sales involving properties priced below €300,000.

“At the same time, nearly two in three sales were for properties priced below €300,000. The implication for developers is clear. Selecting the right location, product type and price point is critical to the absorption of a project,” Christophorides said.

“There is no single, uniform market, and it cannot be assessed through average prices or aggregate sales alone,” he added.

Paphos’ share of total transaction value also increased, from 21.2 per cent in the second quarter to 22 per cent in the third, while the district recorded 96 sales in Paphos city, up from 79 in the previous quarter.

Those transactions had a median value of €316,250 and an average of €407,912, with recorded prices ranging from €65,000 to €3.567 million.

Limassol, meanwhile, recorded 599 sale agreements worth €245.3 million, accounting for 30.6 per cent of all transactions, compared with 26.3 per cent in the second quarter.

Its share of total transaction value rose by 8.1 percentage points, from 32.4 per cent to 40.5 per cent, underlining the district’s growing weight in the market by value.

The increase came alongside a rise in recorded activity across several Limassol-area localities, particularly Germasogeia, where transactions rose by 69.8 per cent, and Limassol city, where sales increased by 47.3 per cent.

In Germasogeia, 73 agreements worth €44.8 million were recorded, compared with 43 in the previous quarter.

The locality’s median transaction value was €383,762 and its average was €613,991, with prices ranging from €95,000 to €5.092 million.

Agios Tychonas also featured prominently in the higher-value segment, recording 16 sales worth a combined €18.1 million.

Prices ranged from €125,000 to €5.8 million, with a median value of €647,123 and an average of €1.13 million.

“Robust analysis must bring together volume, median value, the range of prices and the characteristics of the properties sold,” Christophorides said.

“That is the basis for better development and investment decisions,” he added.

The report cautioned that high average values in premium localities can be influenced by a small number of expensive transactions and should be assessed alongside median prices and the full range of sales.

Recorded sales rise by almost half

Across Cyprus, the number of recorded agreements rose from 1,317 in the second quarter to 1,956 in the third, an increase of 48.5 per cent.

Their combined value increased by 51.6 per cent, from €400.1 million to €606.4 million.

However, the periods covered were not identical. The second-quarter dataset ran until June 29, while the third-quarter figures extended to September 30, meaning the changes reflect recorded activity and should not automatically be interpreted as equivalent increases in underlying demand.

The average value per agreement rose by 2 per cent, from €303,808 to €310,019. For apartments, the average transaction value was €269,217 and the median €214,500.

For houses, meanwhile, the average was €478,138 and the median €380,000, the analysis showed.

Landbank Analytics stressed that these figures reflect the mix of properties sold and do not constitute a like-for-like property price index.

Most sales remain below €300,000

Properties priced below €300,000 accounted for 1,267 transactions in the third quarter, representing 64.8 per cent of all recorded sales.

Their share was down from 68.1 per cent in the second quarter, a decline of 3.3 percentage points, although lower and mid-priced properties continued to account for nearly two in every three transactions.

The largest individual price bracket was €200,000 to €299,999, with 545 sales, or 27.9 per cent of the total. This compared with 372 sales and a 28.2 per cent share in the previous quarter.

The €300,000 to €499,999 category recorded 521 sales, representing 26.6 per cent of the market, up from 304 transactions and a 23.1 per cent share in the second quarter.

Properties priced between €150,000 and €199,999 accounted for 418 sales, or 21.4 per cent, compared with 327 sales and 24.8 per cent previously.

At the lower end, properties costing less than €150,000 recorded 304 sales, representing 15.5 per cent of transactions, up from 198 sales and 15 per cent in the second quarter.

The €500,000 to €749,999 bracket increased from 66 to 94 sales, although its market share edged down from 5 per cent to 4.8 per cent.

Properties priced between €750,000 and €999,999 recorded 26 sales, compared with 17 previously, maintaining a 1.3 per cent share in both quarters.

The market segment priced at €1 million and above recorded 48 sales, up from 33, with its share remaining unchanged at 2.5 per cent.

The report said these changes reflect the distribution of transactions across price brackets and do not necessarily indicate movements in underlying property prices. The figures are relevant to developers’ decisions on the type of homes to build and how to price them.

Limassol and Larnaca lead local markets

Limassol city remained the busiest individual locality, with 190 sales, up from 129 in the second quarter, a 47.3 per cent increase.

The median transaction value was €292,500 and the average €357,042, with recorded prices ranging from €95,000 to €4.1 million.

Larnaca city recorded the strongest growth among the leading local markets, with sales rising by 74.6 per cent, from 71 to 124. Its median transaction value was €205,000 and its average €237,843.

Lakatamia ranked third with 111 transactions, up 20.7 per cent from 92, with a median value of €190,000 and an average of €198,706.

Aradippou was fourth with 109 sales, down 10.7 per cent from 122. Its median transaction value was €185,000 and its average €204,594.

Paphos city ranked fifth with 96 sales, up 21.5 per cent from 79, followed by Strovolos with 90, up 26.8 per cent from 71.

Livadia recorded 79 transactions, compared with 67 in the previous quarter, while Germasogeia ranked eighth with 73, up from 43.

Strovolos recorded a median transaction value of €185,000 and an average of €206,700, while Livadia’s median was €220,000 and its average €241,250.

The report said transaction totals alone do not fully describe local property markets, as median values and the types of homes sold are also important.

District market shares shift

Nicosia’s share of recorded transactions fell from 34.5 per cent in the second quarter to 25 per cent in the third, although it still recorded 489 sales. Its share of total transaction value declined from 26.2 per cent to 16.2 per cent.

Larnaca’s share of transactions remained broadly stable, edging up from 23.8 per cent to 24 per cent, while its share of total value increased from 16.6 per cent to 17.7 per cent.

Famagusta’s share of transactions rose from 2.6 per cent to 3.4 per cent, while its share of total value remained unchanged at 3.6 per cent.

Paphos and Limassol were the two districts that recorded the clearest gains in market share, although the scale of their increases differed between transaction numbers and total value.

Landbank Analytics said comparisons between quarters should distinguish changes in market share from changes in absolute transaction volumes, while rankings among premium localities can shift substantially according to the mix of properties sold.