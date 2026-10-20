Cyprus-registered Enteca Plc has approved an interim dividend of €0.06 per Class B share, with payment scheduled for October 30, following a review of its financial position and future commitments.

The company’s board of directors unanimously approved the distribution in a written resolution shared on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), based on management accounts as at September 30, 2026.

Enteca said its current financial and cash position, together with its retained earnings, allowed it to proceed with the payment after taking account of its future commitments.

The dividend will be paid to holders of Class B shares recorded with the CSE on October 29, which is the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

The company’s shares will trade without the entitlement to the dividend from October 27, the ex-dividend date.

The board authorised the company secretary and directors to implement the decision, complete the necessary filings and documentation, and take any further steps required under the company’s articles of association and applicable laws.

Enteca acquires and manages mission-critical regulatory-compliant brokerage technology infrastructure businesses serving global capital markets.

Its focus is on secure, scalable and cash-generative technology platforms supporting regulated brokerage clients worldwide, alongside a disciplined approach to capital allocation.