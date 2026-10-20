An initiative by Little Odysseus brought to life through collaboration and collective effort

With a focus on education, creativity and equal opportunities for all children, Lib Lab, a new, modern space for learning and creative expression at Tsireio Primary School in Limassol, was officially inaugurated on Friday, 16 October 2026. The creation of Lib Lab was an initiative led by Angeliki Chalkiopoulou and the Little Odysseus team, made possible through collective effort and collaboration with Exinity and the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, which supported the project as main sponsors, alongside the valuable contribution of the school’s management, teachers and students.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives of the educational community and other invited guests, including the Commissioner for the Protection of Children’s Rights, Elena Perikleous, and Inspector of the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth, Ira Papatheodoulou. Both delivered addresses highlighting the importance of initiatives that promote inclusion and equal opportunities in education.

A space that opens new horizons

Lib Lab goes beyond the traditional concept of a school library. It has been designed as a vibrant, flexible and welcoming space where books, knowledge, imagination and creative expression come together, giving children the opportunity to discover new ideas, develop their skills and learn through collaboration.

Beyond its educational purpose, Lib Lab promotes acceptance of diversity, interaction and inclusion, creating an environment where every child can feel welcome, participate actively and express themselves freely.

A particularly meaningful aspect of the initiative is the active involvement of students from the school’s Special Education Units in shaping the space, demonstrating in practice that inclusion is not merely an educational approach, but an everyday experience of collaboration, creativity and mutual respect.

From the vision of Little Odysseus to the creation of Lib Lab

At the heart of Lib Lab is the initiative of Angeliki Chalkiopoulou and the Little Odysseus team, who worked to transform an idea into a meaningful space for learning and togetherness. Guided by the belief that every child deserves access to knowledge, creativity and opportunities that allow them to develop their full potential, the team took the initiative and played a decisive role in the planning and implementation of Lib Lab.

Angeliki Chalkiopoulou, representing Little Odysseus, stated that “Lib Lab was born from our desire to create a space where all children would have the opportunity to discover, create and learn together, without exclusion. From the initial idea to its completion, this has been an effort built on collaboration, trust and the belief that education can open doors for every child.”

A shared investment in education and equal opportunities

For Exinity and the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, supporting Lib Lab reflects a broader philosophy of social responsibility, with a strong emphasis on education, empowering children and creating opportunities that deliver a positive and lasting impact.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration, Antonia Drousioti, representing Exinity and the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, stated that “Every child carries within them a world full of potential. What matters most is giving them the opportunity to discover it. This is what touched us about the Little Odysseus initiative and inspired us to believe in its value from the very beginning. For us, Lib Lab is not simply another space within a school. It is an investment in children’s confidence, imagination and dreams.”

About Exinity:Exinity’s philosophy is rooted in a simple but powerful belief: everyone deserves the freedom to succeed. As a global fintech company, it empowers individuals, particularly in fast-growing economies, to achieve financial independence through accessible, innovative trading and investment solutions. Combining technology, education, and user-centric design, Exinity creates products that offer choice, control, and opportunity. Its culture is driven by continuous learning, collaboration, and adaptability, captured in its LEAP values: Learn, Exchange, Advance, Prosper. With a strong emphasis on integrity, inclusion, and long-term impact, Exinity aims not only to grow as a business, but to enable people and communities worldwide to thrive.

About The Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation:

The Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organization established in 2014 by Andrey and Julia Dashin to support vulnerable communities and drive positive change across Cyprus. Guided by four core pillars — social welfare, healthcare, education, and environmental stewardship — the Foundation is committed to creating lasting social impact by promoting community development, social inclusion, and equal opportunities for all. While its initiatives span a wide range of causes, with a particular focus on supporting children, the Foundation has funded and implemented numerous charitable initiatives across the island. Through strategic partnerships, meaningful collaborations, and active engagement, the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation aims to address pressing societal challenges and improve the quality of life in Cyprus.