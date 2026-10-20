Local communities need to identify and prioritise their infrastructure needs to accelerate development projects and make better use of available funding, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said in remarks released on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first phase of the redevelopment of Choirokitia’s community square, a project costing €1.2 million, Ioannou reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upgrading rural communities while preserving their character and addressing residents’ needs.

Referring to President Nikos Christodoulides’ recent announcement on preparing community development projects for implementation, the minister urged local authorities to assess their infrastructure requirements, establish priorities and prepare the necessary studies and plans.

He said the Larnaca district administration would support communities in this process, with the aim of ensuring that each has a clear development strategy and projects ready to proceed.

Ioannou said the Choirokitia redevelopment formed part of a broader government effort to revitalise rural areas through investments aimed at improving quality of life, strengthening social cohesion and creating opportunities for growth.

He pointed to several projects in the wider Vasilikos-Pentashoinos area, including redevelopment works in Maroni and Zygi, improvements in Tochni, a nature trail leading to the Tenta archaeological site in Kalavasos, and new cultural, sporting and community facilities in Psematismenos.

Other projects being promoted include the Tochni-Choirokitia sports ground, a regional sports centre and a multipurpose facility for elderly care and childcare.

The minister stressed that cooperation between neighbouring communities and central government was essential to developing infrastructure that could serve a wider population.

“Our goal is to make effective use of all available national and European funding instruments to respond to the real needs of local communities,” he said.

Ioannou also highlighted the importance of housing policies in encouraging young people and families to remain in or return to rural areas.

He referred to two recently announced housing schemes, the first allowing families in communities with available state land to acquire plots at 25 per cent of their general assessed value.

The second provides for the construction of an additional home within an existing residential property to accommodate members of the same family.

The minister said these initiatives were intended to link housing policy with balanced regional development and rural revitalisation, creating new opportunities for families and local communities.