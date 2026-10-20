There has been major success for Vladimiros Tziortzis, who concluded his campaign in the 2026 NASCAR Euro Series – driving the Capital.com Ford Mustang V8 – by securing third place in the European Championship’s overall standings, based on the points accumulated across the two categories: OPEN and V8GP.

With the points he added to his tally in the final race of the season – held at the Circuit Zolder track in Belgium – the Cypriot driver secured 5th place in the overall standings of the OPEN category (among 32 drivers) and 10th place in the V8GP (which featured 35 drivers).

“I can say that I am completely satisfied with this year. Things could certainly have been even better, given that, right up until the final lap of the season, I was among the top three in the overall OPEN standings,” he said, adding: “What we take away from this is that, thanks to the points we collected across both categories, we secured third place for the Capital.com car.”

The final race weekend of the season was particularly demanding, with the weather playing a decisive role. Friday’s practice sessions took place on a dry track, but heavy rain overnight changed the conditions, requiring the drivers to compete on a wet surface on Saturday.

In the V8GP qualifying sessions, Tziortzis secured a spot in the Superpole, where he set the eighth-fastest time, meanwhile, in the OPEN qualifying sessions – on a track that still had several wet patches – he recorded the fifth-fastest time.

Starting the first OPEN race from 5th position – in a race affected by heavy rain that led to a temporary stoppage – he finished fifth following the restart. On Sunday, he started seventh in the category’s second race and held third place until the penultimate lap.

Over the final ten laps, he engaged in fierce battles with Dombrowski (No. 24), Cappelli (No. 54), and Doubek (No. 7).

“On the last lap, I dropped to fifth and was trailing Dombrowski and Cappelli, who were fighting for third place. Doubek hit me from behind, pushing me into the cars ahead, and I ended up on the grass. I finished 10th, which resulted in a 5th-place finish in the overall standings,” says Tziortzis.

In the V8GP, he finished ninth in Saturday’s first race. On Sunday, starting from 16th place, he staged an impressive recovery – climbing to 8th position through a series of overtakes – but two laps from the finish, he was struck once again at the very same corner where his earlier incident in the OPEN category had occurred.

“The hit from car No. 34 sent me into the dirt, but I managed to get the car out of the gravel trap,” noted the Cypriot driver, who ultimately finished the race in 13th place -a result that secured him 10th place (out of 35 drivers) in the final V8GP standings.

Capital.com is the Platinum Sponsor of Tziortzis, while his efforts are also supported by sponsors ISX Financial, Paidby, and Cytavision, as well as supporters Alco Filters, Psaltis Auto Parts, Televantos Used Trucks, Daytona Raceway, Serenity Boutique Houses, Sana Hiltonia, and ENCY Software.