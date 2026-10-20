Investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc purchased 5,140 of its own shares on October 19, 2026, as part of an ongoing share buyback programme, according to an official announcement published on Tuesday.

The company acquired the shares at a price of €1.355 per share, bringing the total value of the transaction to approximately €6,964.70.

The buyback transaction was executed through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO) on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The purchase was carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations of the CSE and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Finally, the transaction follows the authorisation granted by the company’s shareholders during the annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.