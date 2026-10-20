Larnaca municipality is using drones to enhance mosquito controls, enabling precise spraying in areas difficult to access with traditional methods, officials said on Tuesday.

The public health service conducted a targeted aerial spraying operation at a site identified as a potential mosquitoes breeding ground on Friday.

The municipality intends to persist with this technology, targeting other hard-to-reach locations within Larnaca and its districts that need similar measures.

The use of drones is expected to strengthen efforts to control mosquitoes populations, including the Aedes aegypti species.

The municipality said it was focusing on prevention, early intervention and systematic monitoring.

Drones have already been used in Nicosia for fighting mosquitoes.