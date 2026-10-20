A man was injured on Tuesday morning when he swerved off the road in Paliometocho, Nicosia, and ended up in a field, trapped in his car.

The police were notified at 5.07am of the accident and the fire brigade responded with a vehicle and rescue team to release the man from his car.

According to the police, the driver lost control of his car and drove into a field, where the car turned on its side.

The man was injured and taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital.