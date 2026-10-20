A campaign group opposing a planned desalination plant along the Mazotos coastline has collected 500 signatures from residents and is seeking a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides to raise its concerns.

“Unfortunately, we feel that the authorities are proceeding with decisions that directly impact our community, without having secured social consensus and without having given convincing answers to the serious questions we have raised,” the group said.

The group said residents had already taken legal action against the project, but claimed the authorities were continuing with their plans despite a court ruling still being pending.

“This raises serious questions concerning institutional order and respect towards the judicial procedure. We wonder why the hurry for the plans to go ahead, while there is a court ruling pending on an issue that directly affects the environment, the quality of life and the future of our community,” it said.

The campaigners have requested a meeting with Christodoulides to discuss their objections, calling for greater transparency, access to information, meaningful consultation and respect for residents and justice.

“You cannot ignore the voice of 500 residents or ignore the fact that the case is in the courts,” the group added.