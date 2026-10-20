The House foreign affairs committee on Tuesday criticised the foreign and defence ministries for failing to send a representative to a scheduled discussion on Cyprus’ strategic relationship with the United States and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Committee chairman, Disy MP Giorgos Karoullas described their absence as “unacceptable and inconceivable”, announcing that a formal letter would be sent to the foreign ministry.

Speaking to reporters after the session was postponed, Karoullas said the issue concerned institutional cooperation and respect between the executive and legislative branches.

“We consider it unacceptable and inconceivable that we invite the competent ministries to the House foreign affairs committee to discuss Cyprus’ strategic relationship with the United States, and all invited parties attend except the foreign and defence ministries,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Karoullas said the foreign ministry had also been invited to a meeting six weeks earlier but had sent a representative without the participation of the relevant senior department.

He added that the ministry had twice been invited to discuss progress towards Cyprus joining the Schengen area but had declined, citing officials’ travel abroad.

Karoullas stressed that the ministries’ absence undermined the committee’s ability to carry out parliamentary scrutiny and contribute to policymaking.

“We expect a response from the foreign ministry, and I appeal to the minister to take a position,” he said.

He added that the committee would immediately send a letter seeking assurances that such absences would not be repeated.