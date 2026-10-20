A National Guard armoured personnel carrier overturned on the Avgorou-Frenaros road near the industrial area, injuring one soldier, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The VAB-type armoured personnel carrier, carrying two contract soldiers, veered off the road and overturned in an adjacent field.

The passenger was injured and taken by ambulance to Paralimni General Hospital, while the driver was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Both underwent medical examinations and were subsequently discharged.

The ministry said the soldiers’ families had been informed of the incident.

The circumstances of the accident are under investigation.