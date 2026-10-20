The landmark commercial hub integrates wellbeing into the working day with a state-of-the-art gym combining panoramic sea views with smart fitness technology and expert support

Neocleous Tower is redefining the work lifestyle paradigm, introducing a groundbreaking new workplace experience in central Limassol. The business tower brings upscale offices together with five-star facilities and services that support a healthier, more enjoyable way to work. That focus on employee wellbeing is built into the tower itself, with two floors at the top of the building dedicated to fitness and wellness and offering exclusive access for tenants.

For those already working at Limassol’s landmark commercial hub, fitting exercise into the day is remarkably easy. Its central location makes arriving on foot or by bike a practical option, with allocated bicycle facilities available on arrival. The Neocleous Tower App makes the experience even easier, bringing the Tower’s services and facilities together in one place.

Then, high above the city on the 18th and 19th floors, the state-of-the-art gym comes with some enviable perks. A morning workout to start the day with energy, followed by a shower and a coffee on the 5th floor before heading to the office. A midday session to break up a busy day at the desk. Or an after-hours yoga class with the Mediterranean as a backdrop. All of this is part of the daily routine at Neocleous Tower.

And as the highest gym in Limassol, the sweeping views are a highlight, stretching across th city to the sea beyond. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the panorama insight throughout a workout, creating a setting that refreshes both the mind and body. Double-height ceilings and an open-plan layout further up accentuate the spaciousness, while large mirrors amplify the natural light and sense of scale. A striking internal staircase connecting the two levels and forming an architectural centrepiece in its own right.

The choice of equipment has been given the same attention as the space itself. The gym is fitted throughout by Technogym, one of the world’s leading specialists in high-end fitness equipment and digital technology. Designed for different training styles, abilities and fitness goals, the advanced equipment gives employees everything they need for an effective workout within the convenience of their workplace.

Gym users can optimise their time at the facility though the Technogym App and digital fitness ecosystem, which brings a personalised digital dimension to the training experience, connecting users directly with the equipment and allowing them to follow their training and monitor progress over time. AI-supported technology uses individual data, training history and performance to provide increasingly relevant workout recommendations and guidance, so the experience can evolve as fitness levels and goals change. Meanwhile, a body analysis assessment establishes an initial fitness profile, giving each user a useful reference point against which to monitor progress and see how their training is paying off over time.

This advanced technology and data-driven personalisation is complemented by the professional support of a team of fitness experts, on hand to manage the gym and assist those who use it. Expert trainers can help employees use the equipment and digital tools effectively, while providing personal guidance around individual goals and training needs. Together these combined elements help users develop a training approach that is appropriate for their fitness journey rather than following a one-size-fits-all programme.

Wellness is also moving outside the gym with the introduction of a year-round programme of community activities bringing tenants together beyond the working environment. Outdoor training sessions, running and marathon events, mountain hikes, group wellness sessions and seasonal challenges will create opportunities to get active while meeting people from across the Tower. The broader vision is to establish a 360° wellness experience around Neocleous Tower, with the overall objective of encouraging a healthier and more active, sustainable lifestyle for the Tower community.

Having this level of fitness and wellness provision within the workplace means training fits seamlessly into the rhythm of the workday. A session can happen before the first meeting, during a break or once work is finished without ever moving from the office building. For employees at Neocleous Tower, this convenience allows for greater freedom, but also higher rates of productivity and workplace satisfaction, all on a schedule that works for them.