The company contributed nearly €343 billion to the EU economy, including €22.3 billion directed to European suppliers, €27.4 billion invested across its European operations, and €39.5 billion in exports, while PMI’s European value chain supported a growing number of jobs, reaching nearly 164,000 in 2025.

At a defining moment for Europe’s competitiveness, Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today publishes the second edition of its EU Economic Footprint Study, prepared by EY-Parthenon.

Spanning 2021 to 2025, the study demonstrates the scale of PMI’s contribution across the European Union and the capabilities developed through its transformation. The company’s footprint reaches far beyond its own operations, supporting suppliers, manufacturers, researchers, retailers, farmers, employees, and communities across Europe.

Five key figures from the EU Economic Footprint Study 2021-2025:

Nearly €343 billion in total contribution to the EU economy between 2021 and 2025.

€22.3 billion in spending with European suppliers and €27.4 billion invested across PMI’s European operations, strengthening industrial capacity and supply-chain resilience.

€39.5 billion in exports, reinforcing Europe’s position as a manufacturing and export hub.

Around 164,000 jobs supported in 2025, including nearly 22,500 direct jobs and employment across suppliers and the wider economy.

€422 million invested in R&D across Europe, complemented by approximately €2.2 billion in R&D activities in Switzerland, building scientific and innovation capabilities for the future.

“Europe is navigating a period of profound change that creates opportunities to rethink, adapt, and choose the future we want to build. This study provides fresh evidence of the contribution our business continues to make across the European Union. Behind the billions of economic value there are people. Farmers, manufacturers, scientists, entrepreneurs, retailers and employees whose work strengthens Europe’s economic foundation every day. Our own transformation is reflected in these results. In the fourth quarter of 2025, more than half of our net revenues in Europe came from smoke-free products: in Europe, Smoke-Free Future is Smoke-Free Present. The task now is to turn our strengths into lasting competitiveness. This requires pragmatism, constructive engagement between policymakers and industry, and a regulatory framework that gives businesses the confidence to invest, innovate, and scale. We have made our choice about the part of history we want to be on: we choose to be among the solutions that will define New Europe and help shape a future built to last,” said Marco Hannapel, President, Europe Region, Philip Morris International.

The findings underscore how PMI’s sustained investment, innovation and industrial footprint are strengthening Europe’s competitiveness while creating long-term value for its economies and communities.

Christos Tsagkalidis, General Manager of Philip Morris Cyprus, commented: “This study tells a broader story than the economic footprint of a single company. It demonstrates the role businesses can play in strengthening competitiveness through sustained investment, innovation and long-term commitment. For Cyprus, as an open and internationally oriented European economy, creating an environment that attracts investment, encourages innovation and gives businesses the confidence to grow and create value is essential to sustainable economic growth. At Philip Morris Cyprus, we share this ambition. We remain committed to advancing our transformation and playing an active, responsible role in supporting the long-term development of Cyprus’ economy and society.”

About Philip Morris Cyprus

Philip Morris Cyprus is an affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), one of the world’s leading tobacco and nicotine companies, with products sold in over 180 countries and a global workforce of more than 83,000 employees. PMI is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke. In 2026, Philip Morris Cyprus marks its fifth anniversary, a journey defined by its consistent commitment to progress, investment in its people, innovation, and contribution to the Cypriot economy and society. With a vision of a smoke-free Cyprus, the company has turned change into a conscious choice, grounded in innovation and responsibility.