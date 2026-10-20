The period from 2015 to 2019 is considered a time of absolute dominance for swipe culture in dating. New apps featuring the ‘swipe and meet’ mechanic appeared on the market, their audiences grew every day, and the number of swipes on popular versions reached up to 1 billion per day. The second wave of popularity for these apps came during the pandemic (2020–2021). Due to lockdowns and restrictions, the influx of users reached record levels. Today, this figure exceeds 360 million users. But 2026 is bringing significant changes to these impressive statistics.

Today, simply seeing a user’s photo is no longer enough to feel genuine attraction towards them and start communicating. The era of digitalisation has brought with it a lack of real-life communication. Users want to see, hear and feel each other. That’s why dating apps are introducing new formats into their functionality:

voice messages;

conversations with AI assistants;

video.

The reason is clear: text allows you to think through every phrase, while a photo only shows a carefully chosen image. Voice adds intonation, pauses and spontaneous reactions. According to Hinge, 65% of surveyed users believe that voice helps them determine their interest in someone better than profile information. And connections made through voice messages are 48% more likely to lead to an in-person meeting. This explains why swipe mechanics are gradually giving way to real-time communication formats.

How voice platforms are disrupting swipe mechanics

Swiping is a search format that’s convenient when you need to look through dozens of unfamiliar profiles in a limited amount of time. It makes searching faster. But it doesn’t guarantee that a connection will be successful or progress beyond a simple greeting.

A photo and profile attract attention. Text maintains interest over several days. But these are only visual forms of communication that still don’t provide an understanding of how comfortable people feel talking to each other or whether there’s genuine attraction and mutual interest. Voice platforms offer a different approach: first get to know someone through conversation, and only then decide whether it’s worth meeting in person.

However, profiles aren’t disappearing completely. They’re evolving. AI matchmakers can be considered one form of this evolution. These are voice assistants that you can tell about your interests, personality, expectations and preferences through a real-time conversation. During such a conversation, you can clarify details that are often left unmentioned in standard profiles. For example, someone may value not only shared hobbies but also a similar daily routine, a sense of humour or attitudes towards free time. This is how Riya, the voice AI matchmaker in the Schmooze app, works. According to the company’s co-founder, Vidya Madhavan, user retention with the AI assistant is twice the average rate.

Another example is Known. The service uses voice AI to match potential partners, while users reveal their photos when both are ready to take that step. According to data cited in an industry publication, users accept 50% of suggested dates.

Voice helps make getting to know someone more meaningful even before meeting in person. Users don’t simply evaluate a profile; they express their thoughts, answer questions and hear their chat partner’s reactions. Swiping doesn’t disappear, but it stops being the only way to start communicating.

Why a video chat like Omegle app helps you understand someone better than a profile

The next level of information sharing after voice messages is video, which allows you not only to see someone but also to observe their non-verbal reactions. During a conversation, you can notice whether your chat partner is listening attentively, responding to jokes, able to keep the conversation going and how they behave when an awkward silence occurs. These details don’t provide a complete picture of someone’s personality, but they help create a more realistic first impression. That’s why, when meeting people through video chats, it’s so important to pay attention to several things:

Communication style. Does the person ask questions, keep the conversation going and show interest, or do they only talk about themselves?

Reactions to their chat partner. Do they listen to answers, respond to jokes and take other people’s points of view into account?

Behaviour in awkward situations. Can they calmly handle a pause or an accidental slip of the tongue without turning it into a problem?

Natural flow of conversation. Is it possible to communicate without constantly searching for the perfect words or feeling the need to fill every second of silence?

Comfort during communication. Can you express your thoughts freely without fearing ridicule or disrespectful comments?

A major disadvantage of messaging is that your chat partner can edit their response at any moment or simply spend a little more time choosing the right words. In an online video chat, communication happens almost simultaneously.

The video format also helps you move more quickly from an abstract impression of someone to real communication. Instead of spending several days messaging, you can have a short conversation and understand whether you want to continue getting to know them. At the same time, the process of finding a stranger works in a way that’s similar to the familiar swipe mechanic. For example, on the well-known Omegle service, switching between users took just a few seconds. Chat partners saw each other, exchanged a few words, worked out whether it was worth continuing the conversation, and either carried on talking or switched to other users. This saves a significant amount of time and makes dating more productive. Despite the closure of the popular chat roulette platform, its mechanics continue to be successfully used by modern services such as Omegle.chat. This great Omegle app me alternative offers the opportunity for real-time communication without commitments or pre-planned scenarios.

Dating in 2026: less selection, more communication

The growing interest in voice and video formats reflects a gradual shift in the dating industry. Users still want to find suitable partners, but they’re increasingly unwilling to spend time endlessly browsing profiles. The opportunity to understand more quickly whether there’s mutual interest between people is coming to the forefront. Instead of dozens of text conversations that end after just a few messages, people are looking for formats that allow them to move towards meaningful conversations sooner.

Most projects are already showing growth in audiences interested in video communication. According to JPLoft, platforms that have introduced this mechanic into their functionality are already recording 35% higher user engagement compared with services that rely solely on text messaging. The key reason is that it helps bring people closer together. Video dating in chat roulettes doesn’t guarantee that someone will find their ideal partner within a few hours. But it allows them to get a quicker sense of whether a particular online encounter is worth pursuing and has the potential to develop further. Other reasons for the dating industry’s shift towards random video chats include:

Safety at an early stage (there’s no need to share your phone number to make a call).

The ability to check for basic chemistry and communication style.

A higher level of protection against fake profiles.

Psychological comfort and safety.

At the same time, we shouldn’t expect voice to completely replace text or video chats to replace traditional apps. Different formats serve different purposes. A profile helps communicate interests and basic expectations, messaging gives you time to formulate your thoughts, voice conveys intonation, and video communication allows you to observe more details of someone’s behaviour. These methods can complement each other rather than compete for the only place in the process of getting to know someone.

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