The deadline for submitting tax returns for 2025 has been extended to November 30, without added interest or penalties, chief tax officer Marios Michail said on Tuesday.

By October 19, 253,000 taxpayers had processed their tax returns, of which 25,500 were at in a provisional receipt status.

The number of tax returns that has been processed corresponds to 74 per cent of those for 2024, while the final submissions are at around 68 per cent.

Michail explained that the decision was taken based on many factors, including the increased number of taxpayers. In 2016, he said, there were around 245,000.

The aim, he said, was to help taxpayers fulfill their obligations and that extending the deadline did not make it obsolete.

Meanwhile, the processing of pending declarations from 2024 is underway, while all those up to 2023 have been cleared, with the exception of some cases that require further processing.

Refunds, he added, would not be paid until all stages of the process had been completed.

For 2025, individuals with gross incomes over €19,500 were obliged to file tax returns. Those with lower incomes were not obliged to submit their forms, but could do so on a voluntary basis.