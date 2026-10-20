In a warm and festive atmosphere, the UoL Welcome Party 2026 took place on Friday, 16 October 2026, at the Elias Beach Hotel in Limassol, marking the beginning of the new academic year for the University of Limassol (UoL).

The event provided an opportunity for members of the university community to meet and connect, bringing together students, academic staff and administrative personnel for an evening dedicated to personal interaction, collaboration and strengthening the bonds that unite the University community.

A highlight of the evening was the welcome address delivered by the Chairman of the Council of the University of Limassol, Mr Socrates Ellinas, who welcomed the university community to the new academic year. His presence and remarks underscored the importance of personal connection and unity among the people who make up the University, as well as the value of collective effort in supporting its continued growth and development.

The event gave new members of the university community the chance to get to know fellow students and colleagues, while existing members had the opportunity to renew their connections outside the everyday academic and working environment.

Through music and entertainment, the evening highlighted an essential dimension of university life: the higher education experience extends beyond classrooms and research, taking shape through human relationships, shared experiences and a sense of belonging to a community.

With an unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovation, international collaboration and inclusion, the University of Limassol continues to invest in creating a dynamic university environment in which every member of its community has the opportunity to participate, create and grow.

The UoL Welcome Party 2026 marked the beginning of a new academic year centred on the people of the University of Limassol and the shared experiences that bring them together.