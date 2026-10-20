Twenty people were arrested during a police operation at an apartment complex in central Limassol on Tuesday for staying illegally in Cyprus.

The morning operation formed part of a large-scale campaign of checks in the city centre, police said.

The 20 individuals were taken into custody, while members of the Aliens and Immigration Service began procedures for their repatriation in cooperation with the deputy ministry of migration.

The fire service and local municipal authorities also took part in the operation.