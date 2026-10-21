Action Global Communications celebrated an impressive achievement at the Carob Awards 2026, taking home 15 awards for its creative, strategic and results-driven communications campaigns.

At the ceremony held on October 20, 2026 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Action secured three Gold, six Silver and six Bronze awards. Its particularly strong performance in PR and Digital accounted for 14 of the 15 distinctions.

Among the highlights was KEAN’s “NOT JUST HER FIGHT” campaign, which earned two Gold awards in Digital & Influencer PR and Social Media – Activation Campaigns, together with a Silver award in Social Purpose. The campaign used powerful human stories to raise awareness about breast cancer and engage audiences in a meaningful conversation.

AFIS Cyprus’ “Toxic Relationship” campaign also stood out, winning Gold in Social Media – Seasonal / Tactical Campaigns, as well as two Silver and one Bronze award. Its unconventional creative approach transformed an environmental message into compelling content that captured public attention.

Recognition extended across a broad range of clients and communications disciplines. KEAN’s “The Signs. Look After Your Oranges” received two awards, while Coral Cyprus’ Shell GO+ campaign earned two Bronze awards. Action also received distinctions for AFIS Cyprus’ social media and PR activities, as well as communications initiatives developed for CYTA and COSMOS Insurance.

The awards reflect Action’s commitment to combining bold creative ideas with strategic thinking, drawing on public relations, digital platforms and engaging content to build meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

The 15 distinctions recognise the collective talent and dedication of the Action Global Communications team and the trust of its clients, whose support continues to bring ambitious communications ideas to life.

“Winning 15 awards at the Carob Awards 2026 is a significant achievement for our team. Beyond the number of awards, what makes us truly proud is seeing ideas recognised for combining creativity with strategic thinking and delivering meaningful communications impact,” noted Natasa Perdiou, Country Manager of Action Global Communications in Cyprus.

“This success belongs to the people at Action, who bring their talent and passion to every project, and to our clients, who trust us and give us the freedom to push creative boundaries. We move forward with the same energy and ambition to create campaigns that do more than stand out — they make a lasting impression.”

Organised by the Cyprus Communication Agencies Association (SDEK), the Carob Awards celebrate creativity and excellence across advertising and communications in Cyprus.