Former Disy leader Averof Neophytou announced on Wednesday that he will ask party members for a vote of confidence to run for the presidency in 2028.

He made the announcement in a video filmed against the unfinished energy project at Vasiliko.

He said he wanted to offer a “new social contract” with the public and a change in the way the country is governed.

“I announce today my decision to ask my fellow members of Disy for their vote of confidence for the 2028 presidential elections,” he said.

Neophytou opened with the cost of living, commenting that people “work hard but struggle to meet their financial obligations”, with high prices and the cost of electricity and fuel weighing on households and businesses.

“Young people find it hard to pay rent, and owning a home has become an unattainable dream,” he said.

On the Cyprus problem, he warned that prolonged stalemate carries new risks.

“Cyprus cannot remain and will not remain divided,” he said.

He argued that a change of course is needed, with leadership that “takes decisions and delivers results”.

“I want to offer my knowledge and experience so that we can tackle these challenges. Without counting the political cost, but guided by the interest of society,” he said.

Neophytou referred to his years in Disy and the struggles he had shared with its officials and supporters.

He said the party had played a decisive role in the country’s course in difficult periods, and that he had experienced successes and disappointments alongside its members.

He described his decision as driven by “responsibility towards the party and, above all, towards Cyprus and its people”.

He said this would guide efforts to unite Disy and regain public trust.

He spoke of a strong economy, a modern state that serves the public and a free and secure homeland.

“Let us give hope and prospects back to our young people. This is my own responsibility,” he concluded.