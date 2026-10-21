President Nikos Christodoulides received a delegation from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (Aipac) at the presidential palace on Wednesday, with both sides pledging to strengthen relations between Cyprus, the United States and Israel.

The delegation was led by outgoing Aipac president Dr Bernard Kaminetsky and president-elect Yehuda Neuberger, who stressed that Aipac would continue to back Cyprus’ interests in Washington.

Talks reportedly covered the Cyprus issue and efforts to accelerate the “3+1” mechanism, which brings together Cyprus, Greece and Israel with the United States.

Members also attended a Nicosia ceremony honouring Jewish refugees and the children born between 1946 and 1949 at the former British military hospital.

Six MPs recently launched a Cyprus chapter of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF), those being Andreas Apostolou and Chrysis Pantelides of Diko, George Karoullas and Charalambos Petrides of Disy, and Sotiris Ioannou and Marios Pelekanos of Elam.

A Cyprus chapter of Transatlantic Friends of Israel (TFI) had likewise been set up two weeks earlier with MPs from the same parties.

Akel called the move “extremely provocative” and accused the three parties of turning parliament into a lobby for Israel.

Aipac is an American pro-Israel lobbying group that advocates policies strengthening the US-Israel relationship.

It was founded in 1954 as the American Zionist Committee for Public Affairs by Isaiah L Kenen, a lobbyist for the Israeli government.

It is considered one of the most influential lobbying groups in the United States and reports more than five million members and 17 regional offices.

Critics have condemned Aipac as being an agent of the Israeli government and does not represent the diversity of views among American Jews.