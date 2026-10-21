Investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc bought back 5,110 of its own shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on October 20, 2026, as part of an ongoing share repurchase programme, the company announced on Wednesday.

The transaction was executed through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) at a price of €1.355 per share.

The share buyback was carried out in accordance with relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The purchases were executed in five separate transactions during the trading session on October 20, 2026.

The individual transactions comprised purchases of 124, 3,003, 493, 963, and 527 shares, all completed at the same price of €1.355 per share.

The share repurchase programme follows authorisation granted by shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.