Cyprus Airways will be launching daily direct flights between Larnaca and London Stansted on April 23, 2027, expanding its network between Cyprus and the United Kingdom.

The new year-round service will provide additional travel options for holidaymakers, business travellers and people visiting friends and relatives, the airline announced on Wednesday.

Stansted offers access to central London, the capital’s northern and eastern areas, and the wider south-east of England.

Cyprus Airways chief executive Thanos Pascalis said the new route would strengthen links between Cyprus and one of its most important international markets.

“The United Kingdom is a particularly important market for Cyprus, with strong demand across leisure, business and visiting friends and relatives,” he said.

The airline said the service would give passengers greater choice and flexibility, and reinforced its commitment to expanding direct connections from its Larnaca base.

The announcement follows plans for new year-round services to Munich and Rome Fiumicino.

Cyprus Airways also operates scheduled flights to Paris, Milan Malpensa, Athens and Heraklion, alongside seasonal summer routes to Barcelona, Venice and selected Greek islands.

Its Middle East network includes year-round services to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Dubai, as well as charter operations to other destinations.

Flights to London Stansted are available through the Cyprus Airways website, mobile application and travel agents.

The airline, operated by Charlie Airlines Ltd, is based at Larnaca International Airport and operates Airbus A320 and A220 aircraft.

It employs more than 210 people and holds International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit certification.