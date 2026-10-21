Two specialised maritime security training courses bringing together personnel from Cyprus and Egypt have been completed, focusing on operational readiness, interoperability and cooperation in responding to security threats.

According to a social media post by the Cyprus centre for land, open seas and port security (Cyclops), the courses involved personnel from the Egyptian navy and border guard corps, alongside members of the Cyprus Navy and Cyprus maritime police.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris was also present at the completion ceremony, alongside the commander of the Egyptian border guard corps.

The training covered Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats, two areas of particular importance to maritime security.

VBSS training focuses on procedures for boarding, inspecting and securing vessels, while CBRN training addresses the risks associated with hazardous substances and potentially dangerous incidents.

Cyclops said the courses were aimed at strengthening operational readiness, improving interoperability between participating forces and enhancing regional security through international cooperation.

The Larnaca-based Cyclops centre was established through cooperation between Cyprus and the United States under a 2020 agreement and was inaugurated in April 2022. Its construction and equipment were funded through a US state department programme, while the facility is owned and operated by the Cypriot foreign ministry.