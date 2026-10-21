Fire engines will be deployed at Nicosia general hospital during a firefighting and rescue exercise on Thursday, the fire service announced on Wednesday.
The Cyprus fire service will conduct the operation in the hospital area on Thursday at 11.20am.
The exercise will involve fire stations across Nicosia district as part of efforts to improve firefighters’ preparedness through training activities.
It stressed that the exercise was planned and there was no reason for public concern.
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