Five suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Limassol on October 8, during which a couple were tied up inside their home and robbed of cash and jewellery worth more than €100,000.

According to police, the suspects, aged 29, 27, 25, 24 and 20, were arrested following an investigation by Limassol CID and an assessment of evidence gathered in the case.

During a search of the residence where the suspects were staying in Limassol, carried out under a court warrant, officers seized clothing and tools believed to have been used in the robbery.

The incident was reported by a 36-year-old woman, who told police that she and her 43-year-old husband were asleep when five masked intruders entered their bedroom armed with knives and a pistol.

The assailants allegedly restrained her husband with adhesive tape before demanding that she open a safe located in the bedroom.

They reportedly stole €5,000 in cash, $1,000 and jewellery valued at more than €100,000.

Before fleeing the scene, the intruders also tied up the woman with adhesive tape.

The five suspects are expected to appear before Limassol district court at around 10.30am on Wednesday, where police will seek their remand in custody.