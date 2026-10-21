Limassol district court on Wednesday ordered the eight-day remand of five suspects arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a couple’s home on October 8, during which cash and jewellery worth more than €100,000 were stolen.

Police are searching for two additional suspects in connection with the case.

The five men, aged 29, 27, 25, 24 and 20, appeared before the court on Wednesday morning, where they requested and were granted legal aid. Their defence lawyers did not object to the eight-day remand.

The vehicle was intercepted on Tuesday afternoon, while a subsequent search of a residence in Limassol, where some of the suspects were staying, uncovered clothing and tools believed to have been used during the robbery.

The court heard that only the first suspect has been questioned so far, with the remaining four yet to be interviewed. Investigators have taken eight witness statements and are expected to obtain another 39.

The robbery took place at a house in the Sfalangiotissa area of Limassol, where a 43-year-old man and his 36-year old wife, both foreign nationals, were asleep in the bedroom.

The assailants allegedly restrained her husband with adhesive tape before demanding that she open a safe located in the bedroom.

They reportedly stole €5,000 in cash, $1,000 and jewellery valued at more than €100,000.

Before fleeing the scene, the intruders also tied up the woman with adhesive tape.

Investigations are continuing, with police seeking to locate the two additional suspects, recover the stolen property and find the firearm used in the robbery.