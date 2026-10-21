A heartfelt event is organised this Thursday, October 22 to honour Ruth Keshishian, the beloved Moufflon bookshop owner who passed away in August of 2025. ‘A Cascade of Messages for Ruth’ was conceived by Yianna Tsolaki, inspired by one of her last conversations with Ruth.

The two had been planning to take a walk through Agios Andreas, the neighbourhood where they had lived at different times, with the aim of exploring the personal and collective memories held by this particular place. The walk never took place, but the idea behind it now lies at the heart of the event.

Embracing Tsolaki’s invitation, friends of Ruth’s now take part in a shared, imagined walk on October 22, each sharing their personal memories of Ruth and the neighbourhood.

As such, Dance House Lefkosia in the Agios Andreas neighbourhood will host the event with doors opening at 6.30pm and the event starting at 7pm.

Through personal stories, reflections and memories, the invited guests lived experiences with Ruth will gently weave a collective journey through time and place, focusing on the mark Ruth left on those who knew her.

The event brings together Ruth’s friends and collaborators, as well as people from the worlds of culture, the arts and literature, including Arianna Economou, Vasukhan BX, Gabriel Koureas, Garo Kehechian, Chris Connaris, Mary Plant, Natia Anaxagora, Sevina Floridou, Stella Evangelidou, Stefanos Stephanides, Khourig Torosian, Nouritza Matossian, Haris Pellapaisiotis, Constantinos Economides and Diana Wood Conroy. The event is complemented by photographs by Andreas Drousiotis and music by Tasos Papamichael.

A Cascade of Messages for Ruth

Friends and collaborators of Ruth Keshishian (owner of Moufflon Bookshop) share memories and stories. October 22. Dance House Lefkosia, Nicosia. 7pm. Free. Tel: 99-573420, 99-486772