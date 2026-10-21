As part of its “Stations of Joy” programme, IKEA has furnished and equipped the new nursery in Limassol district’s Souni-Zanatzia community, contributing to efforts to support and rebuild the area following the devastating wildfires of July 2025.

Guided by its vision of creating a better daily life for all and recognising the especial importance of safe and functional spaces for children, IKEA undertook the furnishing, equipping and interior design of the nursery.

Specifically, three rooms in the infant section were equipped to accommodate 18 babies, alongside one room for 16 toddlers aged two to three and another for 24 toddlers aged three to four. The director’s office was also furnished, creating a functional, safe and welcoming environment that supports early development, learning and daily care.

The project was completed in July, enabling the nursery to welcome its first kids in time for the start of the new school year.

The importance of the project to the local community was also highlighted at the official opening ceremony, held on October 18, 2026 and officiated by President Nikos Christodoulides, in the presence of local authority representatives and residents.

Koula Gavriel, Vice-President of the Souni-Zanatzia Community Council, thanked IKEA for its practical support and contribution to creating a warm and welcoming space that meets the needs of the community’s children.

IKEA believes children are the most important people in the world. Every child deserves to play, learn, grow and dream in a safe and beautiful environment. Through community initiatives that respond to the real needs of local communities, IKEA continues to help create better daily conditions for children and their families.

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