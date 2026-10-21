British Cypriot businessman John Christodoulou said on Wednesday that he believes he can find a solution to the Cyprus problem, as he considers standing in the 2028 presidential election.

Speaking to ANT1, Christodoulou said he could not accept that no decision had been reached in 52 years.

“I am a refugee, we need to go back to our homes, we must confront the Turk who stole our land. For 52 years, no one has managed to do it, I think I can.”

He said he would make a final decision on standing for election in January after speaking to his family.

“If I am ultimately a candidate and the people want me, then I will be there to help.”

Christodoulou said colleagues and friends had warned him against standing. remarking that “they tell me that my life will change and that I might ruin it”, he said.

The interview followed a statement issued on Tuesday in which he confirmed his interest in the presidency.

He said Direct Democracy leader Fidias Panayiotou was not the only individual urging him to stand, and that he would serve only “if he could make a genuine difference”.

“I am not a politician. I have never wanted to become one,” he said.

He said his aim was “a country where nobody goes hungry, nobody is left homeless, and nobody is afraid to walk home at night”.

Local media reported that Panayiotou had raised his name with party leaders, including Akel, to explore a joint candidacy, and had received no answer.

Akel secretary general Stefanos Stefanou played down speculation that his party was sounding out candidates, while Direct Democracy is also in talks with Odysseas Michaelides’ Alma party regarding a joint candidate.

Christodoulou owns Yianis Group, which holds hotels and flats in Canary Wharf and elsewhere in Britain.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2026 puts his wealth at £2.7 billion. In Cyprus he is active mainly through the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation.

In 2021 he was reported to be close to a £30 million takeover of Omonia football club, but talks with majority owner Stavros Papastavrou reportedly collapsed.

His British business affairs have drawn scrutiny, for in 2012 hotel owning companies in the group went into administration, costing him a Manchester Marriott and a Park Inn near Heathrow.

In 2022 he reportedly admitted to a tribunal that residents at 1 West India Quay had been overcharged by 26 per cent on utilities.

In March 2024 the UK government began legal action seeking £20.5 million from his companies towards fixing unsafe blocks at Canary Riverside.