John Christodoulou said on Wednesday that he will announce early next year whether he intends to stand as a candidate in Cyprus’ 2028 presidential election.

In a statement issued following media reports and questions from journalists, Christodoulou said he would take time to carefully consider the possibility and consult people whose judgement he trusts before making a final decision.

He stressed that he is not a politician and has never aspired to become one, but said he could not accept the current situation in his homeland.

“I know I can make a big difference for Cyprus, particularly in terms of security, the economy and social welfare,” he said.

Christodoulou added that, regardless of his eventual decision, he would continue to speak out about the country’s future.

“Cyprus certainly deserves much better than what it has today, and I will not stop saying so and doing whatever I can in that direction,” he said.