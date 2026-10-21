Leonardo Hotels unveils Leonardo Boutique Hotel Venetian Nicosia, expanding Cyprus presence

Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean announces the opening of Leonardo Boutique Hotel Venetian Nicosia on 21 October 2026, marking the brand’s entry into the Cypriot capital and another significant milestone in its continued expansion across Cyprus and Greece.

Located in the heart of Nicosia, the new hotel introduces the Leonardo Boutique experience to one of the island’s most important business, cultural and administrative centres, offering a distinctive hospitality concept that combines contemporary design, personalised service and urban sophistication.

Designed to reflect the character of its surroundings, Leonardo Boutique Hotel Venetian Nicosia brings together modern comfort and a strong sense of place, creating an inviting destination for both business and leisure travellers seeking to experience the capital.

A prime location in the heart of Nicosia

Ideally positioned near the historic Venetian Walls, the hotel offers convenient access to the Old Town, Ledra Street, Eleftheria Square and the city’s main commercial and business districts.

Its central location allows guests to discover Nicosia’s cultural heritage, vibrant dining scene and contemporary urban character, while enjoying the comfort and convenience of a boutique hotel.

Contemporary accommodation with boutique character

The hotel features 71 elegantly designed rooms and suites, offering a balance of style, functionality and comfort.

From contemporary guestrooms to the distinctive Venetian Penthouse Suite, each accommodation category has been thoughtfully designed to provide a welcoming retreat in the heart of the city, catering to the needs of modern travellers.

Distinctive dining experiences

Dining forms an integral part of the hotel’s hospitality offering, with a selection of venues designed to complement the rhythm of city life.

The Root & Rind Restaurant welcomes guests for breakfast and international all-day dining, while The Conservatory offers an inviting outdoor setting for breakfast and dining in a relaxed atmosphere.

The hotel also features a dedicated Smoothie Factory café, serving freshly-prepared smoothies, juices, brunch selections and light bites, alongside a welcoming Lobby Bar, ideal for casual meetings, refreshments and unwinding throughout the day.

Together, these venues create a versatile dining experience for hotel guests and visitors alike.

Designed for business and leisure

Complementing its accommodation and dining facilities, Leonardo Boutique Hotel Venetian Nicosia offers a private meeting room accommodating up to eight people, ideal for business discussions, small presentations and professional meetings.

Additional facilities include a fully equipped 24-hour fitness centre, complimentary Wi-Fi and a range of guest services designed to ensure a comfortable and seamless stay.

Strengthening Leonardo Hotels’ presence in Cyprus and Greece

“The opening of Leonardo Boutique Hotel Venetian Nicosia represents another important milestone in the continued development and diversification of our portfolio across Cyprus and Greece,” noted Roni Aloni, Managing Director of Leonardo Hotels in Cyprus and Greece.

“Entering the capital allows us to further strengthen the presence of the Leonardo brand in a key destination, while introducing a distinctive boutique hospitality experience that responds to the evolving expectations of today’s travellers.”

Leonardo Boutique Hotel Venetian Nicosia officially opens its doors on October 21, 2026, welcoming guests to discover a new boutique hospitality experience in the heart of the capital.