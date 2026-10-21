One person was arrested for offences including unlawful possession of burglary tools and unlawful possession of property during nationwide police operations on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the police communications branch, officers carried out organised patrols at key locations in urban areas across Cyprus, aimed at preventing serious crime, maintaining public order and improving public safety.

During the operations, police stopped 441 vehicles and checked 552 occupants. Officers also inspected 35 premises as part of efforts to tackle illegal activity, with no offences reported.

Traffic checks resulted in 247 reports for various violations, while a further 10 suspected traffic offences are under investigation.

Of the violations recorded, 43 involved speeding, while seven vehicles were impounded.

Police also conducted 94 alcohol tests, resulting in six reports, as well as six preliminary drug tests, three of which returned positive results.

Police said preventive operations would continue daily, with increased patrols, targeted checks and immediate operational action aimed at combating crime, protecting the public and maintaining order.