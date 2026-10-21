Pilakoutas Group joins forces with Europa Donna Cyprus in support of 2026 Race for the Cure

For the sixth consecutive year, Pilakoutas Group is supporting Race for the Cure Cyprus, continuing its partnership with Europa Donna Cyprus as the event’s main sponsor. This collaboration forms part of the Group’s corporate social responsibility initiatives and reflects its longstanding commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

The announcement of this year’s Race for the Cure in Cyprus was made during a press conference held at Char. Pilakoutas Heritage, the Group’s landmark venue which houses a collection of historic and rare car models. Under the slogan “With every step we support each other!”, the event aims to inform and raise public awareness about breast cancer, highlighting the importance of prevention and early diagnosis.

In her address, Klelia Pilakoutas Christoforou, Business Development Director at Pilakoutas Group, spoke about the Group’s longstanding support for Europa Donna Cyprus, which over the past six years has focused on providing practical support for the organisation’s important work. She also stressed that “behind every breast cancer statistic is a person, a family, a personal journey and a difficult fight. That is why awareness, prevention and early diagnosis are so important. Race for the Cure reminds us of something else, too: our strength grows when we come together. Every participant, every step and every voice adds another link to a great chain of solidarity.”

Also speaking at the press conference, Olga Papademou, President of Europa Donna Cyprus, said: “There are certain journeys in life, dear friends, that we do not choose for ourselves. I know this well from my own experience with breast cancer, as do many other women here. During the most difficult moments of our journey, having someone by your side can make an enormous difference. That is exactly what we want to achieve through Race for the Cure: to transform personal adversity into collective strength and show that, when we stand together, even the most difficult journeys become a little easier. That is why, on November 1, we will be counting more than just kilometres.”

Race for the Cure takes place in numerous cities across Europe in partnership with breast cancer organisations. Beyond making a meaningful contribution to raising public awareness, the event highlights the importance of strength and hope.

In Cyprus, Race for the Cure is organised by Europa Donna Cyprus for the 11th consecutive year. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, November 1, starting at the University of Cyprus Sports Centre in Aglantzia, Nicosia. The event will begin at 7.30am.

Pilakoutas Group invites the public to take part in Race for the Cure Cyprus 2026, either individually or as part of a team, by registering at this link.

In this race, some of us will run and others will walk. But we will all stand alongside everyone who is fighting or has fought their own battle, with life itself as the ultimate prize!