Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said on Wednesday that the Turkey-Libya maritime memorandum remains invalid and will not be implemented, despite its ratification by Libya’s House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview with Mega radio, Gerapetritis said the ratification added no legal or political value to the agreement, arguing that Turkey and Libya had entered into an arrangement outside the established legal framework and would have to bear the consequences.

“The memorandum will not be implemented under any circumstances,” he said.

Outlining Athens’ next steps, Gerapetritis referred to previous statements on the issue by European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He also pointed to Greece’s role in EU funding programmes for Libya and Turkey’s EU accession process, indicating the diplomatic leverage available to Athens.

Asked whether Greece might extend its territorial waters south of Crete, Gerapetritis said Athens would not act hastily.

“Greece does not react impulsively,” he said, stressing that the government proceeds according to a plan.

Meanwhile, the Turkey-Libya maritime memorandum and the Cyprus issue are expected to be discussed during a meeting between EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Christian Wigand said on Wednesday.

Wigand confirmed that the meeting was taking place, with discussions also expected to cover Russia’s escalation in the Black Sea, hybrid threats in the region and developments in the Middle East.

Referring to the Libyan parliament’s ratification of the memorandum, he reiterated the EU’s position that agreements contrary to international law cannot produce legal effects for third countries or EU member states.

“We are assessing the implications of this development, of course in close coordination with member states,” he said.

Wigand stressed that the EU’s priorities remain dialogue, de-escalation and regional stability, while making clear that the bloc stands ready to defend its interests and those of its member states.

He also referred to Tuesday’s joint statement by European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, expressing regret over the ratification and reaffirming the EU’s position on the agreement.

In a joint statement following Tuesday’s ratification, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU’s solidarity with Greece and Cyprus, expressing “deep regret” over the Libyan parliament’s decision.

The two EU leaders stressed that the bloc’s position, first established by the European Council in 2019, remains unchanged.

“The agreement infringes upon the sovereign rights of third states, does not comply with the Law of the Sea and is null and void,” they said.

“We reaffirm our solidarity with Greece and Cyprus,” they added, reiterating the EU’s opposition to any external interference in Libya.