Four academics from the University of Cyprus School of Medicine have achieved recognition in international rankings, with professor George Hadjigeorgiou in the top 1 per cent of global scientists and three others in the top 5 per cent.

Hadjigeorgiou has been ranked in the top 1 per cent by the AD Scientific Index, while associate professors George Nikolopoulos and Panagiotis Zis, along with assistant professor Nikolaos Kadoglou, are in the top 5 per cent.

Zis and Kadoglou also feature in Stanford University’s World’s Top 2 per cent Scientists list for 2025 in the Single Year Scientific Impact category.

The AD Scientific Index utilises Google Scholar data, ranking researchers based on the Total H index, which assesses their scientific output and the impact of their work over their careers.

The Stanford list, also known as the Ioannidis List, uses Scopus data to assess scientific impact during the most recent reference year.

Its composite indicator considers citations, the H index and other measures, while also accounting for a researcher’s position in the author list.

The university said the distinctions highlighted the international reach of its academics’ research and their contribution to scientific knowledge.

The recognition comes as the School of Medicine expands its international educational presence, with an English language medical programme scheduled to launch in 2027.