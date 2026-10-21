Pope Leo XIV does not need any further treatment after surgery for lung cancer, the Vatican announced on Wednesday evening.

The Vatican press service said a new biopsy, carried out on tissue removed in the operation, led his doctors to conclude that more therapy is unnecessary.

The 71-year-old pope had the lower lobe of his right lung removed at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on 13 October.

The Vatican described the operation as successful and free of complications. It followed examinations that found a suspicious nodule.

After the surgery the Vatican said doctors were not considering chemotherapy or other treatment while awaiting further test results.

The pope was expected to remain in hospital for about a week, and his public schedule was cleared until at least 20 October.