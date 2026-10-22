A blood donation drive organised by the Paphos self-government organisation (EOA), the Paphos regional office and charity organisation Anazo has managed to secure 61 units of blood, contributing to meeting the needs of patients who require blood transfusions.

The units were collected after a total of 70 donors came forward to donate blood.

Deputy district officer of Paphos Froso Georgiou said the donation drive was dedicated to the memory of young people who passed away prematurely – Charalambos Leantzis, Andreas Thaddeus Miltiadou, Panagiotis Sink, Neophytos Tsangaras and Michalis Alexandrou, transforming their memory into a practical act of service to the public and highlighting the importance of voluntary blood donation and social solidarity.

The organisers expressed their gratitude towards all volunteer blood donors, collaborators and those who contributed to the success of the donation drive, saying the initiative emphasised the importance of collaboration between public services and social organisations when implementing substantial social impact initiatives.