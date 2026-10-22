Allwyn, Cyprus Olympic Committee renew joint support for athletes targeting 2028, 2032 Games

The Cyprus Olympic Committee (COC) and Allwyn Cyprus (Diamond Partner) officially renewed their sponsorship partnership on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, reinforcing their longstanding commitment to Cypriot sport and the athletes who represent Cyprus on the international stage.

The signing took place at Allwyn’s offices in Nicosia, in the presence of COC President Georgios Chrysostomou; Allwyn Cyprus CEO Alexandros Ntavos; and leading Cypriot athletes preparing for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Chrysostomou: ‘Allwyn among strongest, most consistent supporters of society’

In his address, the Cyprus Olympic Committee chief thanked Allwyn for its longstanding trust and support, emphasising that the partnership is built on shared values, mutual respect and genuine friendship.

He particularly highlighted the company’s contribution as Diamond Partner, enabling larger Cypriot delegations to participate in major international competitions, and pointing out that increased competition opportunities can lead to significant achievements.

“Every athlete who has the opportunity to represent Cyprus also represents a chance for our country to succeed, and that is an opportunity worth supporting. Allwyn has made a substantial contribution to turning these opportunities into reality,” said COC President Chrysostomou.

He also emphasised the two organisations’ shared commitment to sport, health, education, culture and social responsibility.

Additionally, Chrysostomou referred to new provisions in the agreement that allow Allwyn to engage athletes from the Cypriot Olympic team, who are included in the Cyprus Olympic Committee’s support programmes, in the company’s promotional and other activities. The agreement also allows Allwyn to provide direct sponsorship to individual athletes, subject to the Cyprus Olympic Committee’s approval.

Looking ahead to the Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, Chrysostomou also pointed out that: “Support for our athletes cannot be occasional. It must be consistent and long-term, creating the right conditions for their development and success.”

Ntavos: ‘Supporting athletes an investment in those who inspire’

For his part, Allwyn Cyprus CEO Alexandros Ntavos elaborated on the longstanding partnership with the Cyprus Olympic Committee, an organisation that has remained committed to the Olympic ideal and supported the development of sport in Cyprus since its establishment.

“For Allwyn, supporting Cyprus’s athletes is an investment in people who inspire through their dedication and achievements. We are proud to continue standing alongside the Cyprus Olympic Committee, contributing to our athletes’ journey towards the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles,” he said.

Nikolaou: ‘No athlete moves forward alone’

The event was presented by shooting athlete Konstantina Nikolaou, who spoke about the dedication required to achieve sporting success and the importance of supporting athletes.

“I have learnt that, however important individual effort may be, no athlete moves forward alone. Family, coaches, fellow athletes and organisations that believe in our potential all play a decisive role in this journey,” she said.

Also in attendance were track and field athletes Milan Trajkovic and Joseph Kesidis, weightlifter Maria Markou and judoka Giannis Antoniou, each preparing for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. They shared the following comments.

Trajkovic: ‘My relationship with Allwyn like family’

The track and field champion thanked Allwyn for its longstanding support and the Cyprus Olympic Committee for its efforts to strengthen Cypriot sport. Speaking about the next generation, Trajkovic stressed the importance of supporting young talent and expressed his determination to give his best through to Los Angeles 2028.

Antoniou: ‘Allwyn, Cyprus Olympic Committee motivate us to work even harder’

Judo champion Antoniou thanked Allwyn and the Cyprus Olympic Committee for their support, emphasising that it goes beyond financial assistance, fostering a sense of family and trust. He noted that the partnership provides athletes with a strong incentive to intensify their efforts and represent Cyprus with distinction in upcoming competitions.

Kesidis: ‘It is important to feel you are there for us’

Track and field champion Kesidis expressed his pleasure at the renewal of the partnership, thanking Allwyn and the Cyprus Olympic Committee for their support. He noted that financial assistance makes a meaningful contribution to athletes’ preparation and their ability to achieve their goals, particularly during a demanding competitive season.

Markou: ‘All athletes must be embraced’

Para-powerlifting champion Markou thanked Allwyn and the Cyprus Olympic Committee for their support and inclusion of athletes with disabilities. She stressed that every athlete has personal goals and needs the right conditions in which to prepare. Markou expressed hope the partnership would help athletes prepare more effectively and achieve further successes and national records ahead of Los Angeles 2028.

The renewal of the partnership reaffirms both organisations’ commitment to continuing to create opportunities for Cypriot athletes and strengthening Cyprus’ presence on the international Olympic stage.