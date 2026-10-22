Over October 10-11, 2026, Porsche Cyprus and Minthis came together for the Porsche Golf Open, an exclusive weekend celebrating electric performance, sporting excellence and refined living.

The collaboration united two distinctive expressions of prestige: Porsche, a global symbol of engineering excellence and iconic design, and Minthis, a destination where exceptional golf, contemporary luxury and the natural beauty of Cyprus meet. Together, they created an immersive lifestyle experience shaped by a shared commitment to precision, craftsmanship and innovation.

Set against the panoramic landscape of Minthis, the weekend brought the excitement of Porsche driving together with the resort’s distinctive hospitality. A programme of golf, electric test drives and experiences for all ages invited guests to explore the connection between performance and lifestyle in an elegant, relaxed setting.

Electric test drives were a highlight of the programme, inviting guests to discover the Cayenne Electric, Cayenne S Coupé Electric and Macan Electric. Guests experienced the responsive performance, precision and thoughtful design that define Porsche’s approach to electric mobility, bringing the innovation behind each model to life.

Golf added a sporting dimension to the weekend, bringing the community together to compete, connect and enjoy the game on the scenic fairways of Minthis. Precision and concentration found a natural expression on the course, with prizes being awarded for Top 3 Men and Top 3 Ladies, Best Gross, Nearest the Pin and Longest Drive, celebrating consistency, accuracy and individual moments of excellence throughout the round.

Beyond the course, carefully-curated experiences extended the Porsche spirit into the social atmosphere of the weekend. The La Marzocco coffee station offered coffee tastings throughout the day, celebrating craftsmanship and distinctive design while creating a welcoming space for guests to connect.

The Wheel of Electric Dreams added an interactive element, giving guests the chance to win Porsche memorabilia. Question cards exploring electric mobility further raised awareness of electromobility, helping guests better understand the technology and innovation behind the driving experience.

The weekend programme also featured Stretch & Tone Wellness Sessions, offering guests the opportunity to take a moment to reset, recharge and focus on their wellbeing. Short wellness tips complemented the experience, creating moments of balance and renewal throughout the day.

Younger guests enjoyed their own introduction to the Porsche world through the Porsche Junior Drivers activity. Miniature Porsche cars and a dedicated driving course brought a playful dimension to the programme, with junior driver certificates providing a memorable keepsake.

“Porsche Cyprus and Minthis share the same commitment to excellence,” noted Adam Davidson, Golf General Manager Minthis.

“The Porsche Golf Open reflected this shared philosophy, combining the precision of golf with the thrill of driving. It was a distinctive event that demonstrated the strength of our partnership and brought the communities of both brands closer together.”

Pavlina Iacovidou, Marketing & PR Manager at A.I. Motokinisi Ltd, also hailed the collaboration. “As the official representative of Porsche in Cyprus, we strive to create experiences that reflect everything the brand stands for: exceptional performance, innovation and a distinctive lifestyle,” she said.

“This year, electric driving took centre stage, with Minthis providing the perfect setting for a complete Porsche experience. We are delighted and proud to see the Porsche Golf Open becoming an established event, and we warmly thank our guests and the Minthis team for a truly special weekend.”

Under the theme “People. Places. Drives. Memories.”, Porsche Cyprus and Minthis created a weekend that captured the energy of electric performance and the elegance of a destination designed around exceptional experiences. Their collaboration brought a shared vision of contemporary luxury to life, leaving guests with a lasting connection to both brands.

A.I. Motokinisi Ltd is the exclusive importer of Porsche vehicles in Cyprus, with showrooms in Nicosia and Limassol.

Minthis is developed by Pafilia Property Developers, one of Cyprus’s leading real-estate and lifestyle brands.