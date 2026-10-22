The Association of Cyprus Banks (ACB) is taking part for the sixth consecutive year in the ASPIS awareness campaign, urging the public to remain vigilant against online scams and protect their personal and banking information.

The campaign is being run in cooperation with the Office of the Commissioner of Electronic Communications and Postal Regulation and the Cyprus Police, with the aim of protecting citizens from electronic fraud and strengthening security in digital transactions.

In an announcement, the association urged people to be “particularly careful” when dealing with suspicious text messages, emails and telephone calls requesting personal or banking details, passwords or transaction verification codes.

“A sense of urgency, suspicious links and requests for immediate confirmation of details are warning signs that should raise concerns among citizens,” the association said.

“As electronic transactions and digital communication become an integral part of everyday life, the methods used by fraudsters are constantly evolving,” it added.

“Awareness and prevention are therefore essential tools for protecting citizens and their property,” the association said.

The banking association stressed that the security of data, information and transactions remains a constant priority for the banking sector and the association itself.

“Banks invest in the security of their systems and transactions, while informing citizens about risks and protective measures remains crucial,” it pointed out.

The ASPIS campaign also underlines the importance of cooperation between the relevant authorities and the active participation of the public in efforts to create a safer digital environment, the association said.

Information on avoiding online scams, together with key warning signs that can help people identify attempted fraud, is available on the association’s website.

The association added that raising awareness and adopting simple digital security practices could make a substantial contribution to preventing fraud.

“Protection against online scams is everyone’s responsibility,” the association stressed.

“Awareness, vigilance and the responsible use of digital services are the first line of defence,” it concluded.