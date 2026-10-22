The European Consumer Centre Cyprus handled 864 cross-border complaints and 557 requests for information in 2025, resolving approximately 53 per cent of enquiries and cases successfully, according to its annual report.

The centre said cases were resolved in cooperation with European Consumer Centres in other member states, with the aim of reaching out-of-court settlements that satisfied the parties involved.

Only 4.8 per cent of cases were referred to other alternative dispute resolution bodies, the report found.

Consumer satisfaction with the centre’s case-handling services reached 95.24 per cent, a level the report described as a long-standing achievement.

The European Consumer Centre Cyprus operates within the Consumer Protection Service of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry.

It provides free advice and practical assistance to consumers experiencing problems with cross-border transactions within the European Union, as well as in Norway and Iceland.

As part of its public information and education activities, more than 1,114 primary school pupils took part in the “Safe Online Shopping” educational programme during 2025.

Centre officials also appeared on television and radio programmes to inform the public about consumer rights, with particular emphasis on air travel and online shopping.

The centre additionally participated in surveys, consultations and questionnaires organised by the European Commission and the European consumer network.

Through these contributions, it provided evidence-based responses and helped strengthen consumer information and protection across the single market.

The report highlighted the centre’s work in handling cross-border complaints, educating consumers and contributing to wider European efforts to protect consumer rights.