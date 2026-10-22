The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) announced on Wednesday that existing businesses can apply for funding of up to €100,000 per project under a new €1.5 million grant scheme aimed at accelerating the development and commercialisation of innovative cybersecurity products and services.

The programme was announced by the Office of the Commissioner of Communications’ Digital Security Authority (DSA), acting as Cyprus’ designated National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre (NCC-CY), in cooperation with the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF).

The scheme aims to help existing enterprises rapidly develop and bring competitive cybersecurity solutions to market, with funding available for innovative software, hardware and educational material.

The educational component covers material designed for critical infrastructure operators, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and students.

The total budget stands at €1.5 million, with individual projects eligible for grants of up to €100,000.

The call for proposals was launched on October 9, with applications due by December 8, 2026.

The scheme is co-funded by the Republic of Cyprus and the European Union’s Digital Europe Programme under the European project N4CY2, titled “Advancing the NCC-CY – The Next Chapter of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre of Cyprus”.

Interested businesses can find details of the funding conditions and submit proposals through the RIF’s IRIS platform.

Applicants can locate the relevant funding call by visiting the platform’s calls for proposals section.

The NCC-CY and RIF will hold an online information webinar on October 26 to explain the scheme and provide further details to prospective applicants.

The session will run from noon to 1pm, with interested businesses able to register through the official webinar registration page.

Keve encouraged eligible enterprises to review the scheme’s provisions and consider applying for funding to support the development and market introduction of cybersecurity innovations.