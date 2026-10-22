Demetra Holdings Plc completed the repurchase of 4,965 of its own shares on October 22, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The investment firm informed the investing public of the transactions on Thursday, in accordance with the regulatory framework of the CSE and the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The acquisition was carried out pursuant to the relevant authorisation granted by the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.

The company executed the buyback through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), acquiring the shares at a uniform price of €1.36 per share.

The overall purchase comprised four separate transactions completed during the trading session on October 22, 2026.

The first transaction involved the purchase of 2,961 shares, while a second trade secured an additional 450 shares.

A third minor transaction accounted for 58 shares, alongside a fourth purchase of 1,496 shares, bringing the total daily volume to 4,965 shares.

All transactions were completed at the single price level of €1.36 per share.