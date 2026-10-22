Genikes Insurance has revised its privacy statement to clarify how it processes customers’ personal data and protects their rights, the company announced on Thursday.

The revised statement explains how the insurer handles personal information and safeguards consumer data, while providing customers with information about the use and security of their data.

The document is available on the company’s website, as well as at Genikes Insurance branches.

The revision follows the requirements of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Regulation (EU) 2016/679, which establishes rules governing the processing of personal data and the protection of individuals’ privacy.

It also takes into account Cyprus’ Law 125(I) of 2018, which provides for the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and the free movement of such data.

Genikes Insurance said the revision reflected its commitment to comprehensively protecting and respecting personal data.