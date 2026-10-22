The health ministry is examining complaints about the Hadassah Medical Centre in Limassol, which holds only an imaging centre licence despite advertising cardiology assessments and rehabilitation programmes.

Health ministry permanent secretary Elisavet Constantinou told Politis that new complaints about the centre had recently been received.

She said it has no hospital licence or any other licence to operate as a healthcare facility.

Politis clarified that this does not make any other activity unlawful, and that the key question is which services are provided and under what regulatory framework.

The centre opened in Ayios Tychonas, and at present has no operating theatres or inpatient beds, offering imaging, cardiac assessment, neurological rehabilitation and physiotherapy.

Politis said the centre promotes neurosurgery, orthopaedics and cardiology, yet only three doctors appear on its website.

The medical register lists a recognised specialty in General Medicine for one of them, and the newspaper could not clearly identify recognised specialties for the others.

After being contacted, the centre supplied Politis a list of 15 doctors and two clinical dietitians.

It remains unclear which are based permanently in Limassol, which attend occasionally, which only give second opinions from abroad and who is the supervising radiologist for the licensed imaging work.

Politis also reported that some examinations or treatments may have involved doctors in Israel taking part by telephone or video link, though such reports have not been independently verified at time of publishing.

Chief executive Dr George Zachariadis said the centre is backed by Cypriot investors and acts as a bridge for patients seeking second opinions or treatment in Jerusalem.

He said more than 2,000 people have visited and that it works with more than 15 doctors. He gave no direct answer on teleconference participation.

He denied that invasive treatments are carried out on the premises or that the centre works with another medical centre or hospital in Cyprus.

In Israel, the Calcalist newspaper reported that the health and finance ministries were not told of the project beforehand.

The Israeli health ministry said the plan “has not yet been conveyed to the ministry”. Hadassah said it “did not invest a single shekel” in the centre and that its role is limited to professional and advisory support.

From November 21, all referrals from Cyprus to Hadassah in Jerusalem will go through the Limassol centre.

The Cyprus Mail approached the Hadassah medical centre, as well as both the Cypriot and Israeli health ministries for comment.