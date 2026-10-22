Heritage re-awarded prestigious British Council International School Award for 2026–2029

The Heritage Private School of Limassol is delighted to announce that it has once again been awarded the prestigious British Council International School Award (ISA) for 2026–2029, in recognition of its “Outstanding Development of the International Dimension in the Curriculum”.

The School is proud to be the only school in Cyprus to hold this distinction, having maintained its ISA status continuously since 2008.

This recognition is particularly significant in demonstrating that a genuinely international education is not defined by any single curriculum or qualification. At Heritage, the academic strength and rigour of the British curriculum, A Levels and the Apolytirion are complemented by a rich international dimension, with global perspectives, experiences and opportunities embedded throughout school life.

International engagement is central to the School’s mission: “Inspiring curious minds, fostering holistic excellence, and building a strong community of responsible global citizens”. With more than 1600 students representing over 55 nationalities, the School appreciates cultural diversity and promotes respect for individuals, cultures and traditions, while celebrating the Cypriot culture within which its community lives and learns.

Growing potential for an interconnected world

The School actively seeks to develop confident, compassionate and responsible global citizens who are equipped to reach their full potential and contribute positively to an increasingly interconnected world. This commitment is reflected in a wide range of international educational experiences.

During 2025 and continuing into 2026, students have participated in and prepared for initiatives including four Model United Nations conferences in Athens and The Hague, the Model European Council, a UNESCO Symposium, the Euromath & Euroscience Conference, the Young Naturalists League programme in Thessaloniki and a World Challenge expedition to Vietnam. Through Erasmus+, the School works with international partner schools, providing opportunities for reciprocal student exchanges and collaborative educational projects that promote intercultural understanding and shared learning.

The School’s international engagement is further strengthened by its distinction as the only APSnet UNESCO-certified private school in Cyprus and one of only two PASCH-accredited schools in the country. Through PASCH (Schools: Partners for the Future), students benefit from opportunities for international exchange, educational projects, competitions, language courses and multinational summer schools in Germany. The School’s commitment to this initiative was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Cyprus, representatives of the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Goethe-Institut Cyprus.

Beyond these initiatives, students take part in a variety of national and international competitions spanning entrepreneurship, mathematics, languages, creative writing, poetry and peace, including Junior Achievement, Kangourou, the Lions International Peace Poster Competition and the AMOPA Plaisir d’écrire International Competition.

Fostering responsible global citizenship

The School’s commitment to responsible global citizenship also extends to service and community engagement. Volunteering is an integral part of school life, with the School supporting 10 local charities and sponsoring a child in Rwanda through ActionAid. Educational and cultural trips abroad, alongside themed learning days in the Primary School, further encourage students to explore different civilisations, traditions and perspectives.

The British Council International School Award recognises the School’s sustained commitment to developing international perspectives across the curriculum, fostering meaningful partnerships and creating enriching learning experiences that broaden students’ horizons beyond the depth of academic study.

Looking ahead, the School remains committed to expanding its international partnerships and creating meaningful learning opportunities that inspire students to embrace different cultures and develop a global perspective which further enriches their academic excellence.