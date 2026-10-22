From the penthouse to the beach in one spectacular leap: Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine celebrates its latest international recognition with an imaginative film that captures the bold spirit of the development.

The Leptos Group announces that Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine has won the Best Branded Residences Development award at the Europe Property Awards 2026, marking a significant milestone for the landmark waterfront development.

Accompanying the announcement is a playful, AI-generated video* depicting a stuntman taking the leap from the tower’s penthouse to the beach below.

The cinematic sequence brings an unexpected perspective to the project’s seafront setting, connecting the drama of its architecture with the Mediterranean at its doorstep.

The international distinction adds a new dimension to the story of Cavalli Tower, Europe’s first Roberto Cavalli-branded residential development. Rising 30 floors, the tower brings together contemporary architecture by Benoy and the expressive design language of world-renowned fashion brand Roberto Cavalli.

Refined materials, sculptural details and Italian glamour shape the tower’s identity, while residences are designed to embrace expansive Mediterranean views. Optional Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors furniture packages offer owners the opportunity to extend this distinctive aesthetic into their homes.

A premier waterfront address

Part of the Leptos Group’s Limassol Blu Marine development, Cavalli Tower combines a premier waterfront address with proximity to Limassol Marina, the Casino, the historic Old Town and the city’s business and leisure destinations. The development’s planned amenities include a 25-metre indoor and a 50-metre outdoor swimming pool, spa and fitness facilities, landscaped gardens, double-height lobby, concierge services, a golf simulator and a cinema room.

One- to four-bedroom apartments and the penthouse at Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine are available for sale, with prices starting from €875,000 plus VAT. The collection offers a range of layouts and sizes to accommodate different requirements, from individual buyers to families.

For the Leptos Group, the award marks another milestone in its commitment to creating distinctive destinations through architecture, international design collaborations and a considered approach to contemporary living.

Discover Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine:

*The featured video is an AI-generated creative visualisation featuring a fictional stunt.