With the introduction of “Lidl Points” within the Lidl Plus app, Lidl Cyprus is offering its customers even more flexibility, freedom of choice, and opportunities to save on their daily shopping. As of October 22, 2026, users can collect valuable points with every purchase and redeem them individually for attractive rewards – in addition to the existing benefits and discount coupons already available in the Lidl Plus app.

The mechanics of “Lidl Points” are designed to be simple, highly rewarding and transparent: every euro spent corresponds to one point collected. To maximise the benefit for customers right from the first cent, Lidl applies a fair “round-up logic”: every fraction of a euro counts as a full point (e.g., a purchase of €1.01 automatically yields 2 points). Participation and point collection are fully integrated digitally into the Lidl Plus app. To have points credited automatically, customers simply identify themselves at the checkout by scanning their digital card or entering their mobile number.

Maximum freedom, absolute flexibility for customers

Customer empowerment and fast access to rewards are at the heart of the programme. “Lidl Points” offer maximum flexibility, allowing customers to decide for themselves how and when they want to be rewarded. Unlike traditional programmes, customers do not have to wait long to unlock the benefits of their loyalty.

Users can choose from an extensive rewards catalog featuring more than 400 different free products. Alternatively, collected points can be easily converted into discount coupons to be used directly on their next purchase. To make saving even faster, Lidl will regularly launch “Extra Points Campaigns” directly within the app – starting right on Monday, November 9, 2026 with special promotions such as Double Points on selected products.

“With the launch of ‘Lidl Points,’ we are taking the next logical and consistent step in the evolution of Lidl Plus,” said said Afroditi Pampa, Chief Customer Officer of Lidl Cyprus. “We want to offer our customers not only the best value for money, but also the smartest, simplest and most enjoyable shopping experience. Our customers decide for themselves how they want to be rewarded for their loyalty: uncomplicated, digital and transparent.”

Long-term benefits include no end-of-month pressure

Lidl is committed to a long-term customer relationship: collected points remain valid for 24 months. This marks a significant improvement for customers, as the pressure of points expiring at the end of each calendar month is completely eliminated. Customers can comfortably accumulate their points over a long period to save up for higher-value rewards.

To celebrate the launch of “Lidl Points,” all users will receive an attractive welcome bonus of 100 points, allowing them to experience the initiative’s benefits immediately. In accordance with legal standards, certain product categories such as tobacco products, baby food, pharmaceuticals and shopping bags (large and small) are excluded from earning points.

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