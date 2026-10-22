The National Day of Hungary, marking the 70th anniversary of the Hungarian revolution of 1956, was celebrated at the Strovolos municipal theatre on Wednesday evening.

Speaking at the event, the Hungarian ambassador in Nicosia Krisztina Lakos said that, despite 70 years having passed since the revolution, some moments in history never fade.

Remembering the heroes of the revolution, she said that Hungarian and Cypriot history have taken different paths.

“Yet we are connected by our commitment to freedom, national dignity and desire for peace. This is why the message of 1956 is still relevant today,” she said.

She underlined that the anniversary was a reminder that democracy, freedom and tolerance should never be taken for granted and that peace needed to be safeguarded and nurtured daily.

Lakos highlighted Hungary’s contribution to ensuring peace on the island through the Hungarian contingent serving in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) since 1993 and emphasised Hungary’s full support for the Republic and its sovereignty while remaining committed to ensuring a viable solution withing the agreed framework defined by the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, who participated in the event as a guest of honour, stressed the “excellent relations” between Hungary and Cyprus.

He spoke of close bilateral cooperation, primarily in the field of education, science, sports and humanitarian assistance, and expressed his appreciation for Hungary’s long-standing commitment to Unficyp’s peacekeeping mission.