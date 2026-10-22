For yet another year, AEGEAN will “spread its wings” at Cyprus’ most significant sporting event, the Radisson Hotels Larnaca Marathon.

The island’s biggest celebration of sports will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2026, starting at Finikoudes Beach. AEGEAN will stand alongside thousands of runners participating from around the world, cheering them on every step of the way, and, as a Platinum Sponsor, offer travel tickets to European destinations to the top three male and female winners of the Marathon.

Remaining true to its commitment for more than 27 years, AEGEAN has consistently supported leading athletic and running events in both Cyprus and Greece. Through this sponsorship, the company actively promotes the timeless values of sports, participation and fair play.

Radisson Hotels Larnaca Marathon

The race schedule begins with the challenging full marathon (42.195 km), the half marathon (21.095 km), and the 10km road race. Next up are the 5km (Road Race) and 5km (Corporate Race) events, while the day’s programme concludes with the 1km McDonald’s™ Kids Race.

For more information and to register, visit the event website: https://larnakamarathon.com/